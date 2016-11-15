Hong Kong lawmakers who insulted China officially disqualified

Hong Kong (CNN) A Hong Kong court has disqualified two young lawmakers in the wake of an intervention by China that critics said undermined the city's judicial autonomy.

The court also ruled Tuesday that Leung and Yau's oaths were "invalid and void and have no legal effect" and that they could not retake them.

Their seats were ruled vacant.

Hong Kong police used pepper spray and batons to disperse thousands of protesters earlier this month.

Constitutional crisis

The intervention by China's National People's Congress (NPC) sparked widespread protests and outrage in the semi-autonomous city.

Last week, hundreds of lawyers staged a silent march against the ruling, which they said undermines Hong Kong's judicial independence.

Alan Leong, a former lawmaker and co-founder of the Civic Party, denounced the NPC's move as "completely unnecessary."

He warned that any threats to the city's rule of law could be disastrous for its international reputation.

"I'm sure ratings agencies like Moody's are watching closely and will downgrade Hong Kong again," Leong told CNN. In March, the ratings agency changed its outlook on Hong Kong from stable to negative.

Eddie Chu, who was elected to office at the same time as Leung and Yau, said the ruling "threatens to undermine the very foundations of Hong Kong's prosperity."

Hundreds of Hong Kong lawyers staged a silent march in protest against what they said was the Chinese government's undermining of the city's judicial autonomy.

More lawmakers under threat

Many pro-Beijing groups have seen the decision against the pair as an opportunity to unseat other pro-democracy legislators.

Last week, a representative for the Voice of Loving Hong Kong, a pressure group, filed a writ with the High Court seeking to challenge the legitimacy of 11 other lawmakers, according to the South China Morning Post

Chu, who is named in the case, told CNN he will try and stay in the legislature.

"But if I am ejected I will keep fighting," he said.