(CNN) She's just five years old but might just be Donald Trump's biggest diplomatic win in China.

But the little girl's command of Mandarin is being interpreted by some as a hidden sign of Trump's affinity with the country.

"Trump's craziness and unreliability are just being deceptive," said Weibo user @Ananqiumao in one top rated post.

"Look at his children and family, each one is cuter and more adorable than one another. That's the result of family education. Trump is a man of achievement."

"Feel like Trump would be more friendly to China," said user @caiairenweimian.

In the video, Arabella is wearing a red Chinese style ball gown standing on a table. Other traditional Chinese elements -- the Chinese character for happiness, lanterns and Monkey stickers -- are visible in the background.

"Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening," Trump's daughter Ivanka wrote in the post earlier this year. "She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me."

Ivanka told the South China Morning Post magazine four years ago that her daughter was studying Mandarin from a Chinese nanny. She added that she was also learning the language and she could "pretty much name every animal in the zoo."

Sunday morning Chinese lesson! Arabella's working hard! #practice A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 14, 2014 at 5:48am PST

Of course, others cautioned against reading too much into the video.

"The little girl's language skill is a result of Ivanka's education, nothing to do with Trump himself," said user @Jason_ZFQ.

"Those who fantasize about Trump's friendliness to China give me a break. Of course, his real attitude to China remains to be seen."