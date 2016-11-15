Story highlights Court orders new trial over jailbreak

Death sentences also overturned for Morsy's co-defendants

(CNN) An Egyptian court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence handed to ousted President Mohamed Morsy.

The Court of Cassation overturned the May 2015 sentence and ordered a new trial.

Morsy had been sentenced to death over a jailbreak during the chaos of the 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Morsy and the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement were voted into power in 2012 following the uprising, but were ousted in 2013 in a military coup.

He was tried en mass with Mohamed Badie -- the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood -- as well as more than 100 alleged members of the outlawed group, according to state media. Their sentences were also overturned.

