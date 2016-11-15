Story highlights
- Court orders new trial over jailbreak
- Death sentences also overturned for Morsy's co-defendants
(CNN)An Egyptian court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence handed to ousted President Mohamed Morsy.
The Court of Cassation overturned the May 2015 sentence and ordered a new trial.
Morsy had been sentenced to death over a jailbreak during the chaos of the 2011 Arab Spring protests.
Morsy and the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement were voted into power in 2012 following the uprising, but were ousted in 2013 in a military coup.
He was tried en mass with Mohamed Badie -- the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood -- as well as more than 100 alleged members of the outlawed group, according to state media. Their sentences were also overturned.
Their death sentences were widely criticized as political grandstanding.
Morsy and his co-defendants were accused of collaborating with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah to break into several prisons across Egypt in January 2011, including one holding Morsy. They were accused of facilitating Morsy's escape, along with 20,000 other prisoners.
The Muslim Brotherhood was banned by the Egyptian government after the military seized power and declared it a terrorist organization.
While Morsy still faces lengthy prison sentences for convictions in other cases, this was his only death sentence.