Brightest supermoon since 1948

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, look at the supermoon on Monday, November 14. NASA scientists say the moon is brighter than it has appeared at any point in the last 68 years.
The moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on November 14. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same days as its perigee, which is the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. Supermoons generally appear to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.
The moon appears over the Binhe Yellow River Bridge in Yinchuan, China, on November 14.
Evergreen trees are silhouetted on the mountain top as a supermoon rises over a ranch in Silverthorne, Colorado, on November 14.
The supermoon is seen behind the Soyuz spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 14.
The supermoon is seen in Beijing on November 14.
A man rides a horse past people watching the supermoon in Chennai, India, on November 14.
The supermoon rises behind the Propylaea above the Ancient Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on November 14.
The supermoon is seen above a statue in Vienna, Austria, on November 14.
The moon rises behind the Almodovar castle in Cordoba, Spain, on Sunday, November 13.
The supermoon appears behind the MesseTurm tower in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 13.
A passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, California, on November 13.
People stroll along the Tagus riverside as the moon rises in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 13.
See photos of November's supermoon -- the brightest in nearly 70 years.