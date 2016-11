Crowds in Fremantle, Australia, look at the supermoon on Monday, November 14. NASA scientists say the moon is brighter than it has appeared at any point in the last 68 years.

Photos: Brightest supermoon since 1948

The moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on November 14. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same days as its perigee, which is the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. They generally appear to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.