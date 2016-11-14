Brightest supermoon since 1948
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on November 14. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same days as its perigee, which is the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. They generally appear to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The moon appears over the Binhe Yellow River Bridge in Yinchuan, China, on November 14.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The supermoon is seen behind the Soyuz spacecraft at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on November 14.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
A man rides a horse past people watching the supermoon in Chennai, India, on November 14.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The supermoon rises behind the Propylaea above the Ancient Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece, on November 14.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The supermoon is seen above a statue in Vienna, Austria, on November 14.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The moon rises behind the Almodovar castle in Cordoba, Spain, on Sunday, November 13.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
The supermoon appears behind the MesseTurm tower in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 13.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
A passenger plane passes in front of the moon, as seen from Whittier, California, on November 13.
Brightest supermoon since 1948
People stroll along the Tagus riverside as the moon rises in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 13.