Aleppo: Enduring and innovating in the midst of conflict

(CNN) If necessity is the mother of invention, no one knows it better than the estimated 200,000 to 300,000 Syrians living under siege in eastern Aleppo. For more than four years, they have been caught in a deadly conflict between rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's government, backed by its ally Russia. With ISIS in the surrounding countryside, they have no where to run and everything to lose.

An aid convoy was struck by a missle on its way to eastern Aleppo on September 20, 2016. The US blames Russia for the bombing.

The residents of eastern Aleppo have endured daily firefights, missile strikes, barrel bombs and even allegations of chemical attacks . As a result, many of their homes and and much of the city's infrastructure have been destroyed. To make matters worse, a government blockade has prevented food, fuel, medicine and other supplies from entering the city.

"We do not need tears or sympathy or even prayers," the doctors said. "We need action."

Without an immediate halt to the violence, human rights organizations warn of a humanitarian disaster, including the threat of mass starvation.

