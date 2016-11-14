2016 In Review Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look back at the events of 2016.

February 25 - Cedric Ford, 38, kills three people and injures an additional 14 in shootings that end at his workplace, a lawn care machinery manufacturing company in Hesston, Kansas. Ford is killed by police, bringing the total number of fatalities to four.

March 8 - Four people are killed in Kansas City and a fifth is gunned down in Missouri. The shooting suspect, Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino had been deported to Mexico in 2004 but returned to the US illegally. Serrano-Vitorino is also charged with the murder of a Missouri man after his truck was found at the victim's home.

March 20 - President Obama arrives in Cuba , becoming the first sitting US president to visit in 88 years.

April 13 - Kobe Bryant plays his last NBA game, scoring 60 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz 101-96.

April 25 - Five hundred and fourteen residents and former residents of Flint, Michigan, file a class action lawsuit against the EPA. The plaintiffs allege negligence and demand more than $220 million in damages for the EPA's role in the Flint water crisis

May 1 - For the first time in more than five decades, a US cruise ship sets sail for Cuba

May 17 - The Senate confirms Eric Fanning to be secretary of the Army, making him the first secretary of a branch of the US military who is openly gay.

May 23 - The Supreme Court rules 7-1 in favor of African-American death row inmate Timothy Foster, in a case concerning race discrimination in jury selection. Twenty years after Foster's sentence, his attorneys obtained notes taken by the prosecution during jury selection, including marking potential jurors' names with a "b" for black. The decision does not vacate Foster's conviction; it opens the door for Foster's case to be remanded to the Georgia state court to argue for a new trial.

May 26 - Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Corning, New York, and Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, are named co-champions of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, the third set of co-champions in three years.

May 28 - The Cincinnati Zoo shoots and kills Harambe, a 17-year old, 400-pound western lowland gorilla, after a child slips into the animal's enclosure.

June 12 - Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29, opens fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida. At least 49 people are killed and more than 50 are injured. Police shoot and kill Mateen during an operation to free hostages officials say he was holding at the club.

June 24 - President Obama announces the designation of the first national monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights. The Stonewall National Monument will encompass Christopher Park, the Stonewall Inn and the surrounding streets and sidewalks that were the sites of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City.

July 4 - After an almost five-year journey, the Juno space probe successfully enters Jupiter's orbit.

July 5 - Alton Sterling is shot and killed after an encounter with two Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police officers. Video shows Sterling on the ground, underneath officers, when shots are fired.

July 6 - Philando Castile is shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streams the aftermath of the confrontation with the police officer, and says Castile was reaching for his identification when he was shot.

July 7-8 - Five police officers are killed, and seven other officers and two civilians are wounded when a sniper fires ambush-style during a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas. After a lengthy standoff with police in a parking garage, a Dallas police bomb squad robot kills the gunman, identified as Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, a veteran who served in Afghanistan.

July 12 - Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) endorses Hillary Clinton for president.

July 17 - A gunman ambushes and kills three law officers and wounds three other officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The shooter, later identified as Gavin Long, 29, of Kansas City, is killed by police officers in the ensuing gun battle.

July 19 - Donald Trump officially becomes the Republican Party nominee for president

July 21 - Roger Ailes resigns as chairman and CEO of Fox News amid sexual harassment allegations.

July 22 - Wikileaks releases nearly 20,000 emails from Democratic National Committee staffers. The leaked emails appear to show the committee favoring presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during the US presidential primary season.

July 22 - US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia is named as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate.

July 26 - Hillary Clinton officially becomes the Democratic Party nominee for president and the first woman in the history of the United States to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.

July 27 - Baltimore prosecutors drop charges against the three remaining officers awaiting trial in connection with Freddie Gray's death. The other three officers charged in the case have already been acquitted.

August 10 - The Justice Department releases a report showing that the Baltimore Police Department has engaged in unconstitutional practices that led to disproportionate rates of stops, searches and arrests of African-Americans, and excessive use of force against juveniles and people with mental health disabilities.

August 12 - Alex Rodriguez plays in his final MLB game at Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

September 16 - Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby fatally shoots Terence Crutcher , a 40-year-old unarmed black man, after his car is found abandoned in the middle of the road. On September 22, Officer Shelby is charged with felony manslaughter in the first degree.

September 20 - Keith Lamont Scott, 43, is fatally shot by a police officer in Charlotte, North Carolina. Police say the officer opened fire after Scott stepped out of a vehicle with a gun in his hand and didn't obey commands to drop his weapon.

September 28 - A 14-year-old male opens fire on the playground of Townville Elementary School southwest of Greenville, South Carolina. Two children and a teacher are wounded. Jacob Hall, one of the wounded children, dies three days later. Authorities believe before going to the school, the teen shot and killed his father. He is taken into custody.

September 29 - A New Jersey commuter train crashes into the Hoboken Terminal during morning rush hour, leaving one dead and more than 100 injured.

October 7-8 - Hurricane Matthew hits Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, leading to record-breaking flooding and millions of power outages. At least 45 US deaths are blamed on the storm. Before hitting the United States, Hurricane Matthew tore through Haiti on October 4, killing more than 500 people.

November 2 - The Chicago Cubs win their first World Series since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a 10 inning Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

November 4 - Two former officials linked to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's office are found guilty on all charges in connection with the closure of lanes in 2013 on the George Washington Bridge in an apparent act of political retribution, the fallout for which has come to be known as Bridgegate. Bridget Anne Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff to Christie, and Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, both faced seven counts of various charges including conspiracy, fraud, and civil rights deprivation.

November 6 - Based on a review of the newly discovered emails, Comey tells lawmakers that the agency has not changed its opinion that Clinton should not face criminal charges.

January 16 - Iran releases four US prisoners including Saeed Abedini, Amir Mirzaei Hekmati and Jason Rezaian, in exchange for clemency for seven Iranians imprisoned in the United States for sanctions violations.

January 28 - The trial begins for former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former Ivorian politician Charles Blé Goudé. Gbagbo and Blé Goudé are charged with four counts of crimes against humanity , including murder and rape, for acts allegedly committed in 2010 and 2011.

February 1 - The World Health Organization declares Zika a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the increase of neurological disorders, such as microcephaly, in areas of French Polynesia and Brazil.

February 20 - Faustin-Archange Touadera, a former prime minister, is elected president of the Central African Republic

March 21 - The ICC declares former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba guilty on two counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of war crimes for failing to keep his forces from raping and killing civilians in Central African Republic in 2002-2003. In June, Bemba is sentenced to 18 years in prison.

March 27 - On Easter Sunday, a suicide blast in a park in the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore kills 69 people and injures more than 340 others. A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamat-ul-Ahrar, claims responsibility for the deadly attack.

April 3 - The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists publishes a massive leak of documents, dubbed the " Panama Papers ." The more-than 11 million documents, which date back four decades, are allegedly connected to Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca. ICIJ reports the firm helped establish secret shell companies and offshore accounts for global power players.

April 16 - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes coastal Ecuador, killing 663 people.

May 6 - Sadiq Khan is elected mayor of London, becoming the first Muslim mayor of any major Western city.

May 17 - Amina Ali Nkeki, one of more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram , is the first to be freed after two years in captivity.

May 21 - Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour is killed in an airstrike in Pakistan.

June 3 - The International Olympic Committee reveals the first refugee team to ever compete at the Olympic Games

July 3 - A suicide car bomb detonates in a busy shopping district in Baghdad, Iraq, killing at least 292 people, and injuring at least 200. It is the deadliest single attack in Iraq since 2003. ISIS claims responsibility.

July 6 - A South African judge sentences athlete Oscar Pistorius to six years in prison for his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's murder. Barring an appeal, this will be the final sentencing.

July 6 - A Barcelona, Spain, court sentences soccer star Lionel Messi to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. However, because this is the first time Messi has committed an offense, he will not serve jail time.

July 13 - Theresa May becomes the second ever female prime minister of Great Britain when David Cameron resigns after the UK votes to leave the European Union.

July 14 - Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel plows a truck into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in Nice, France, during a fireworks celebration on Bastille Day. The attack kills 85 and injures more than 200.

July 15-16 - During an attempted coup by a faction of the military in Turkey, at least 290 people died and more than 1,400 were wounded.

July 30 - The Tunisian parliament passes a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Habib Essid.

August 31 - Brazil's Senate votes to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office.

September 4 - Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who devoted her life to helping India's poor, is declared a saint in a canonization Mass held by Pope Francis in the Vatican

September 9 - North Korea claims to have detonated a nuclear warhead

September 20 - A Brazilian judge rules that there is enough evidence for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva , his wife and six others to stand trial on corruption charges, relating to the state-run oil company Petrobus.

September 27 - Islamic militant Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi is sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to war crimes for destroying religious and historic monuments in the ancient city of Timbuktu, Mali. The trial marks the first time the ICC has tried the destruction of cultural heritage as a war crime.

October 4 - Hurricane Matthew makes landfall in Haiti , tearing through the small Caribbean nation with 125 mph winds and heavy rains that flood villages, raze crops, sweep away cattle and cut off parts of the island. The official death toll is more than 500, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Service. Four people are also reported dead in the Dominican Republic.

October 13 - Boko Haram militants hand over 21 Chibok schoolgirls to authorities after a series of negotiations with the Nigerian government. It's the first mass release of any of the more than 200 girls and women kidnapped from their school in April 2014. As many as 57 girls escaped almost immediately in 2014 and one was found in May 2016.

October 21 - More than 70 people are killed and 600 others injured when an overloaded train derails in central Cameroon

October 24 - At least 61 people are killed and 117 injured when militants attack a police training academy in Quetta, Pakistan.

Awards and Winners:

January 10 - The Golden Globes are presented.

January 18-January 31 - The Australian Open is played.

February 7 - Super Bowl 50 is played in Santa Clara, California.

February 15 - The 58th Annual The 58th Annual Grammy Awards are presented.

February 21 - The 58th Daytona 500 is run.

April 4-10 - The 80th Masters Tournament is played in Augusta, Georgia.

April 18 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.

April 18 - The 120th Boston Marathon takes place.

May 7 - The 142nd Kentucky Derby is run.

May 22-June 5 - The French Open is played.

May 29 - The 100th Indianapolis 500 is run.

May 30-June 12 - The Stanley Cup Finals are played.

June 12 - The 70th Annual Tony Awards are presented.

June 13-19 - The 116th US Open golf tournament takes place in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

June 27-July 10 - The Wimbledon tennis tournament takes place.

July 14-17 - The 145th British Open golf tournament takes place at the Royal Troon in Troon, Scotland.

August 5-21 - The Olympic Games are held in Rio de Janeiro.

August 29-September 11 - The US Open tennis tournament is played.

September 7-18 - The Paralympic Games are held in Rio de Janeiro.

September 18 - The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are presented.

October 3-13 - Nobel Prize winners are announced.

Notable Deaths in 2016:

Dale Bumpers - January 1

Mike Oxley - January 1

Vilmos Zsigmond - January 1

Robert Stigwood - January 4

Pat Harrington - January 6

André Courrèges - January 7

Monte Irvin - January 11

David Margulies - January 11

Alan Rickman - January 14

Dan Haggerty - January 15

Glenn Frey - January 18

Abe Vigoda - January 26

Paul Kantner - January 28

Bob Elliott - February 2

Joe Alaskey - February 3

Dave Mirra - February 4

Edgar Mitchell - February 4

Maurice White - February 4

George Gaynes - February 15

Denise Matthews "Vanity" - February 15

Boutros Boutros-Ghali - February 16

Umberto Eco - February 19

Sonny James - February 22

George Kennedy - February 28

Bud Collins - March 4

Pat Conroy - March 4

Joey Feek - March 4

Sir George Martin - March 8

Keith Emerson - March 10

Frank Sinatra Jr. - March 16

Larry Drake - March 17

Rob Ford - March 22

Joe Garagiola Sr.- March 23

Ken Howard - March 23

Garry Shandling - March 24

James Noble - March 28

Patty Duke - March 29

Zaha Hadid - March 31

Merle Haggard - April 6

Will Smith III - April 9

David Gest - April 12

Anne Jackson - April 12

Doris Roberts - April 17

Joanie Laurer "Chyna" - April 20

Madeleine LeBeau - May 1

Guy Clark - May 17

Morley Safer - May 19

Alan Young - May 19

Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson - June 6

Theresa Saldana - June 6

Gordie Howe - June 10

Christina Grimmie - June 10

Michu Meszaros - June 12

Ann Morgan Guilbert - June 14

Attrell Cordes - June 17

Ron Lester - June 17

Anton Yelchin - June 19

Bernie Worrell - June 24

Bill Cunningham - June 25

Scotty Moore - June 28

Michael Cimino - July 2

Noel Neill - July 3

Garry Marshall - July 19

Timothy LaHaye - July 25

Youree Dell Harris "Miss Cleo" - July 26

Jack Davis - July 27

David Huddleston - August 2

Pete Fountain - August 6

Kenny Baker - August 13

Jack Riley - August 19

Steven Hill - August 23

Juan Gabriel - August 28

Gene Wilder - August 29

Jon Polito - September 1

Hugh O'Brian - September 5

Phyllis Schlafly - September 5

Lady Chablis - September 8

Alexis Arquette - September 11

Edward Albee - September 16

W.P. Kinsella - September 16

Charmian Carr - September 17

Curtis Hanson - September 20

Stanley Dural Jr., "Buckwheat Zydeco" - September 24

Bill Nunn - September 24

José Fernández - September 25

Gloria Naylor - September 28

Shimon Peres - September 28

King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand - October 13

Pete Burns - October 23

Tom Hayden - October 23

Tammy Grimes - October 30

Janet Reno - November 7

Leonard Cohen - November 7

Gwen Ifill - November 14

Florence Henderson - November 24

Ron Glass - November 26