Southern wildfires burn 80,000 acres across five states

Story highlights Dozens of wildfires are blanketing skies across the Southeast with haze

Ongoing drought is making the situation worse

(CNN) Crippling drought conditions are sparking blaze after blaze across five states in the South.

More than 30 large wildfires have left a trail of destruction through 80,000 acres in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, according to the US Forest Service.

"Dry weather, high winds and the continuing drought is driving the large growth of fires," said Dave Martin, Deputy Director of Operations for Fire and Aviation Management for the US Forest Service's Southern Region. He said since the fires are spread out over several states, the agencies resources are being depleted.

More than 5,000 firefighters and support staff from around the nation are trying to suppress these fires, he said.

"All of the Southeast is very dry ... fire doesn't know any boundaries," said Brian Haines, spokesman for the North Carolina Forest Service. "Drought conditions are contributing to drier and larger forest fuels being available. These range from the undergrowth to sticks, leaves and logs. Even the smallest of sparks can ignite these very dry fuels."

Read More