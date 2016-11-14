Students stage anti-Trump walkouts

(CNN) Students walked out of class at schools on opposite sides of the United States on Monday, protesting President-elect Donald Trump.

In Los Angeles, protesters waved Mexican and American flags as they marched. Footage from CNN affiliates showed lines of demonstrators on sidewalks, stretching across several blocks. Some students held signs saying "Rise Up" and "Together We Stand."

Critics accuse the protesters of being sore losers and have slammed students for skipping out on classes.

School officials in Los Angeles said they supported students making their voices heard, but encouraged them to stay on campus and not let demonstrations interfere with classroom activities.

"These are important conversations that need to take place. We want our students to know they are not alone," Superintendent Michelle King said Monday . "However, it is critical that students not allow their sentiments to derail their education or for their actions to place them in danger."

Since Election Day, many have expressed fears of bigotry and racial violence against minorities, amid incidents of harassment, slurs and hate crimes. In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night, Trump told his supporters to stop the harassment, and that he would, "bring this country together."

As for the demonstrations against him, he said: "I mean, people are protesting. If Hillary had won and if my people went out and protested, everybody would say, 'Oh, that's a terrible thing.' And it would have been a much different attitude. There is a different attitude. You know, there is a double standard here."