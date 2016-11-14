Students stage anti-Trump walkouts

Story highlights
- Students protest in California and Maryland
- In Los Angeles, demonstrators march with Mexican and American flags
(CNN)At 17 years old, Maryland high school senior Samuel Kebede didn't get to vote in this year's historic election for president of the United States.
Instead, he found another way to make his voice heard, along with other students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.
They were among hundreds of high school students who walked out of class on opposite sides of the country on Monday to protest President-elect Donald Trump. Demonstrations are expected to continue Tuesday on college campuses.
"I want people to know that although we are high schoolers with a lot to learn, we, too, are affected by the outcome of the election and want to show our support in the ways we can until we are able to go to the polls," Kebede said.
"I just wanted to voice my concerns that Donald Trump should not continue to use racial slurs or to demean other races and cultures."
Students organized the walkout on social media, leading an exodus of hundreds shortly after 10 a.m., he said.
They began at the high school football field and walked about 6 miles through the city to Veterans Plaza, he said. Some drivers high-fived students as they passed, CNN affiliate WJLA reported.
Kebede knows that not all Trump supporters were motivated by racism or bigotry to vote for him. However, during Trump's campaign, he "appealed to the worst in people," opening wounds "that have not healed yet," Kebede said.
"That is why I protest, to let him know that even though he has become our future president, the bigotry and hatred will not be tolerated."
Monday marked the sixth day that anti-Trump protesters across the United States have taken to the streets. Most of the protests have been peaceful. But Portland, Oregon, has been the site of the most violent anti-Trump demonstrations, with a shooting and the arrest of 71 people on Saturday.
Protesters say they're upset about Trump's positions on immigration, the environment and LGBT rights, among other issues. Some have questioned the legitimacy of the President-elect's victory, noting that although Trump won the required number of votes in the Electoral College, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.
Since Election Day, many have expressed fears of bigotry and racial violence against minorities, amid incidents of harassment, slurs and hate crimes. In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night, Trump told his supporters to stop the harassment, and that he would, "bring this country together."
About 2,600 miles from Silver Spring, hundreds of high school students In Los Angeles took to the streets, waving Mexican and American flags and shouting the classic protest chant, "Yes, we can" in Spanish -- "Si, se puede." Some held signs saying "Rise Up" and "Together We Stand."
Critics accuse the protesters of being sore losers and have slammed students for skipping classes. School officials in Los Angeles said they supported students making their voices heard, but encouraged them to stay on campus and not let demonstrations interfere with classroom activities.
"These are important conversations that need to take place. We want our students to know they are not alone," Superintendent Michelle King said Monday. "However, it is critical that students not allow their sentiments to derail their education or for their actions to place them in danger."
Demonstrators apparently ignored the request, lining sidewalks and stretching across several blocks, some holding signs as they made their way past Grand Park and City Hall.
As for the demonstrations against him, Trump has said reaction to them represents a "double standard" and blamed the media for inciting them.
"If Hillary had won and if my people went out and protested, everybody would say, 'Oh, that's a terrible thing.' And it would have been a much different attitude."