Students stage anti-Trump walkouts

(CNN) At 17 years old, Maryland high school senior Samuel Kebede didn't get to vote in this year's historic election for president of the United States.

Instead, he found another way to make his voice heard, along with other students from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.

They were among hundreds of high school students who walked out of class on opposite sides of the country on Monday to protest President-elect Donald Trump. Demonstrations are expected to continue Tuesday on college campuses.

"I want people to know that although we are high schoolers with a lot to learn, we, too, are affected by the outcome of the election and want to show our support in the ways we can until we are able to go to the polls," Kebede said.

"I just wanted to voice my concerns that Donald Trump should not continue to use racial slurs or to demean other races and cultures."