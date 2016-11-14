Ohio State student arrested after anti-Trump speaker tackled

(CNN) A protest against the election of Donald Trump at Ohio State University was interrupted Monday evening when an anti-Trump demonstrator was tackled to the ground while making a speech.

Video shows a man running down a staircase in the campus' students' union building before lunging towards the anti-Trump speaker. The suspect, who is a student at the college, was quickly apprehended by police and arrested for alleged assault, according to the university. Demonstrators chanted "shame" as he was led out of the building.

VIDEO: Anti-Trump protestor tackled while delivering speech in the Union pic.twitter.com/3ctSlWvgwW — The Lantern (@TheLantern) November 14, 2016

The anti-Trump protester, Timothy Joseph, who graduated from the university in 2014, told CNN after the incident, "This attack demonstrates that we need to build more solidarity to resist the violence that Trump's rhetoric has emboldened."

The protest was organized by a socialist group on campus.

Happening now: Anti-Trump protestors enter the Ohio Union pic.twitter.com/1Oz8uQEuP5 — The Lantern (@TheLantern) November 14, 2016

'Safe place for people and ideas'

