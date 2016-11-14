'Making a Murderer's' Brendan Dassey ordered released from prison

Story highlights In 2005 Dassey confessed that he assisted uncle Steven Avery in raping and killing a photographer

Dassey will remain under the supervision of the US Probation Office

(CNN) A Wisconsin federal judge has ordered that Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of the hit Netflix docuseries "Making a Murderer," be released from prison on his own recognizance pending the appeal of his 2007 murder conviction.

Dassey, 27, will be freed under the supervision of the US Probation Office, U.S. District Judge William E. Duffin ruled in court documents made public Monday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said in a statement Monday that he intends to file "an emergency motion" seeking a stay of Dassey's release.

In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle, Steven Avery, in raping and killing photographer Teresa Halbach, whose charred remains were found in November 2005 on Avery family property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

The case was chronicled in the controversial 10-part Netflix series "Making a Murderer," which suggested that investigators took advantage of Dassey's youth and limited intellect to coax him into confessing to a crime he didn't commit. Court documents stated that Dassey IQ's was "assessed as being in the low average to borderline range."