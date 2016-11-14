Story highlights A US senator spends a day driving for Uber in Nebraska

(CNN) What do a US senator, a university president and the voice who used to greet you when you checked your email have in common?

All of them have taken a spin as Uber drivers.

It's unlikely the popular ride-sharing app is becoming the latest way to earn extra bucks between book deals and guest appearances. Some celebrity stints are publicity stunts. Others are social experiments. But either way, they made us smile.

Here's a look at some of the famous people we've seen behind the wheel:

When you get tired of navigating DC politics...