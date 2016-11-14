(CNN) Look out from the peaks of the High Atlas and you can just about see the Sahara Desert, thousands of meters below.

Arid and empty, it's a beguiling sight. You could argue that it's nature's sacrifice, so that we might have a playground of pristine and remote ski slopes.

The Atlas Mountains, rising up in North Africa, have been a skiing curiosity for decades. Their mountainsides facing west are an avaricious collector of snow throughout winter -- enough for a ski season to form between January and March.

Intrepid alpinists have strapped on their crampons in Morocco since the era of the French protectorate. Today it has Oukaimeden, a fully-functioning ski resort at 8,530 feet, the highest in the continent.

But with a boom in ski touring opening up the High Atlas, is one of Africa's hidden gems experiencing a snow-born renaissance?