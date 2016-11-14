Breaking News

By foot or helicopter, the High Atlas is one of the world's hidden ski gems

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 5:11 AM ET, Mon November 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Since the 1930s alpinists have explored the High Atlas mountain range in Morocco. But with a boom in ski tours offering treks to the highest and most remote peaks, its now easy to get more snow for your money.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Since the 1930s alpinists have explored the High Atlas mountain range in Morocco. But with a boom in ski tours offering treks to the highest and most remote peaks, its now easy to get more snow for your money.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
The Atlas Mountains stand between Marrakech (pictured) and the Sahara. Fifty miles from the city is the country&#39;s premier resort Oukaimeden, where weekenders and daytrippers buckle up and explore the relatively quiet ski area.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
The Atlas Mountains stand between Marrakech (pictured) and the Sahara. Fifty miles from the city is the country's premier resort Oukaimeden, where weekenders and daytrippers buckle up and explore the relatively quiet ski area.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Low lying clouds obscure views of the Sahara for a skier in Oukaimeden. Topping out at 10,603 feet, the resort&#39;s skiable terrain is even higher than Val Thorens in France, one of Europe&#39;s most snow-sure destinations.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Low lying clouds obscure views of the Sahara for a skier in Oukaimeden. Topping out at 10,603 feet, the resort's skiable terrain is even higher than Val Thorens in France, one of Europe's most snow-sure destinations.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
A skier catches some air in Oukaimeden on a bluebird day.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
A skier catches some air in Oukaimeden on a bluebird day.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
People walk on a slope at in Oukaimeden. As well as being a draw in the winter months, the area&#39;s cool climate is popular in the summer with Moroccans and tourists looking to escape the heat down in Marrakech.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
People walk on a slope at in Oukaimeden. As well as being a draw in the winter months, the area's cool climate is popular in the summer with Moroccans and tourists looking to escape the heat down in Marrakech.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Houses in Taghzirt, an isolated village in the High Atlas. Remote communities play a part in ski trekking, says Adrian Nordenberg of Pathfinder Travels, helping transport equipment and supplies along paths through the mountains.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Houses in Taghzirt, an isolated village in the High Atlas. Remote communities play a part in ski trekking, says Adrian Nordenberg of Pathfinder Travels, helping transport equipment and supplies along paths through the mountains.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
If you&#39;re skiing in Morocco, expect to see donkeys and mules. They&#39;ll be loaded with supplies for treks, and if you&#39;re skiing in Oukaimeden you can catch a ride on one to the lifts.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
If you're skiing in Morocco, expect to see donkeys and mules. They'll be loaded with supplies for treks, and if you're skiing in Oukaimeden you can catch a ride on one to the lifts.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Barbary macaques are tough creatures and not averse to the snow that inundates the High Atlas each winter.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Barbary macaques are tough creatures and not averse to the snow that inundates the High Atlas each winter.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
A Moroccan man sits on the roof of his house. Ski tours often stay in refuges in the mountains; basic shelters with bunk beds and maybe a hearth from where parties can explore each day.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
A Moroccan man sits on the roof of his house. Ski tours often stay in refuges in the mountains; basic shelters with bunk beds and maybe a hearth from where parties can explore each day.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The most adventurous trekkers can scale Jbel Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa, and descend from near its peak at 13,671 feet. It may be rocky at the top -- and windy, says Nordernberg -- but there&#39;s soft, dry powder in the couloirs beneath.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
The most adventurous trekkers can scale Jbel Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa, and descend from near its peak at 13,671 feet. It may be rocky at the top -- and windy, says Nordernberg -- but there's soft, dry powder in the couloirs beneath.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
While skiing took off in Morocco during the French protectorate, there aren&#39;t many established ski resorts -- perhaps due to the short season and lack of commercial viability. But an increasing number of skiers are gravitating towards the High Atlas, says Nordenberg, with many touring.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
While skiing took off in Morocco during the French protectorate, there aren't many established ski resorts -- perhaps due to the short season and lack of commercial viability. But an increasing number of skiers are gravitating towards the High Atlas, says Nordenberg, with many touring.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
On clear days skiers can see not only the arid pre-Sahara but catch a glimpse of sand dunes in the far distance.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
On clear days skiers can see not only the arid pre-Sahara but catch a glimpse of sand dunes in the far distance.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
A skier deep in the backcountry with Heliski Marrakech. The company drops skiers in terrain above and around the village of Setti-Fatma in an area ski treks seldom venture.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
A skier deep in the backcountry with Heliski Marrakech. The company drops skiers in terrain above and around the village of Setti-Fatma in an area ski treks seldom venture.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
A helicopter, guided by a French pilot, takes skiers from the balmy valley floor to the snow in a mere 25 minutes.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
A helicopter, guided by a French pilot, takes skiers from the balmy valley floor to the snow in a mere 25 minutes.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Hervé Favre, founder of outdoor specialists Evolution 2, which runs Heliski Marrakech, says the novelty of skiing in Africa hasn&#39;t diminished. He adds that the High Atlas&#39; relatively mild climate provides skiers with the best of both worlds: dry powder then soft spring snow in quick succession.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Hervé Favre, founder of outdoor specialists Evolution 2, which runs Heliski Marrakech, says the novelty of skiing in Africa hasn't diminished. He adds that the High Atlas' relatively mild climate provides skiers with the best of both worlds: dry powder then soft spring snow in quick succession.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Heli-skiers can expect to squeeze in 3-4 runs a day, each approximately 3,300 feet in length.
Photos: Exploring the High Atlas
Heli-skiers can expect to squeeze in 3-4 runs a day, each approximately 3,300 feet in length.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
atlas mountain ski 1atlas mountain ski 2atlas mountain ski 4atlas mountain ski 6atlas mountain ski 13atlas mountain ski 9atlas mountain ski 7atlas mountain ski 5atlas mountain ski 3atlas mountain ski 10atlas mountain ski 12atlas mountain ski 11atlas mountain ski 14atlas mountain ski 15atlas mountain ski 17atlas mountain ski 16

(CNN)Look out from the peaks of the High Atlas and you can just about see the Sahara Desert, thousands of meters below.

Arid and empty, it's a beguiling sight. You could argue that it's nature's sacrifice, so that we might have a playground of pristine and remote ski slopes.
Why Morocco is Africa&#39;s little Hollywood
Why Morocco is Africa's little Hollywood
The Atlas Mountains, rising up in North Africa, have been a skiing curiosity for decades. Their mountainsides facing west are an avaricious collector of snow throughout winter -- enough for a ski season to form between January and March.
    Intrepid alpinists have strapped on their crampons in Morocco since the era of the French protectorate. Today it has Oukaimeden, a fully-functioning ski resort at 8,530 feet, the highest in the continent.
    But with a boom in ski touring opening up the High Atlas, is one of Africa's hidden gems experiencing a snow-born renaissance?
    Read More

    Fresh tracks

    Fifty miles east of Marrakech lies Oukaimeden, Morocco's most noteworthy ski resort.
    With 20 runs and one chairlift it's on the smaller side by Western standards, and comes with a few quirks. Most rental equipment can be politely described as "retro," and if drag lifts are a bore you can always hitch a ride on a donkey.
    However, this description undersells Oukaimeden. The skiable area -- often disquietingly empty -- tops out at 10,603 feet, 6 feet higher than Val Thorens, France, one of Europe's most snow-sure destinations. Runs aren't pisted as such, meaning virgin snow awaits, and the powder is crisp and dry. For the casual skier or adventurous beginner, a fun and unconventional day awaits.
    Oukaimeden, Morocco&#39;s premier resort, lies 50 miles from the city of Marrakech.
    Oukaimeden, Morocco's premier resort, lies 50 miles from the city of Marrakech.
    Yves Saint Laurent&#39;s legacy in bloom with new museum at Jardin Majorelle
    Yves Saint Laurent's legacy in bloom with new museum at Jardin Majorelle
    More committed skiers look southeast. Imlil, two valleys and a large diversion away, is the gateway to the High Atlas, and a favorite jumping-off point for ski tours. Pathfinder Travels, Imlil Trek and Trek Morocco all either pass through the village or stay overnight on their way to mountaintop refuges.
    Adrian Nordenberg of Pathfinder Travels describes these cabins as basic, with bunk beds and hearths and without many modern conveniences. However they serve a purpose in the unforgiving terrain.
    "To reach our refuge we use mules to carry all our equipment, ski gear and food," says Nordenberg. "From the hut you can explore all the surrounding peaks."
    A Pathfinder Travels tour in the High Atlas.
    A Pathfinder Travels tour in the High Atlas.
    "We work very closely with the Berber people," he says, referring to the region's indigenous communities. "They are the ones who know the mountains; where the tracks are. The paths between their villages are some of the routes we use when hiking."
    Indeed, many of the treks include homestays and dinner with Berber tribes, where "Berber whiskey," mint tea with copious amounts of sugar, will always be on the menu.
    With a belly full of couscous skiers can hunt out the best snow in couloirs beneath the highest peaks. The tallest of them all is Jbel Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa.
    You can ski from the top, says Nordenberg, although he admits it can become quite windy at the summit, 13,671 feet up. To put that in context, Toubkal eclipses the Aiguille du Midi and the Vallee Blanche -- one of the world's premier off-piste runs -- by over 1,000 feet.

    Tough at the top

    Given how remote Toubkal and neighboring peak Ouanoukrim are, avalanche training is a prerequisite on ski treks. Even if a tour remains incident free it's tough on the body: each ski day hikers can expect to cover as many as 3,280 vertical feet between roughly 9,800 and 13,100 feet.
    Heliski Marrakech takes skiers into remote slopes 10 miles north of the Jbel Toubkal area, by the village of Setti-Fatma.
    Heliski Marrakech takes skiers into remote slopes 10 miles north of the Jbel Toubkal area, by the village of Setti-Fatma.
    But there are other options in Morocco, should you really want to splurge.
    Heliski Marrakech is the only heli-ski operator in Africa, offering drops at over 13,000 feet. Based 30 minutes from Marrakech in the lush Ourika Valley, the operator will take you from the luxurious Kasbah Agounsane to the snow in 25 minutes.
    The world&#39;s oldest library gets a 21st century face lift
    The world's oldest library gets a 21st century face lift
    Ten miles north of Toubkal, the operator takes skiers to remote slopes high above the tourist village of Setti-Fatma, an area seldom visited by ski treks.
    "We have just a few days of very bad weather in the Atlas Mountains, but when it's snowing it snows a lot -- we can have a meter of fresh snow a day," says Heliski Marrakech founder Hervé Favre, describing the conditions.
    "The snow changes very quickly in Africa because of the high temperatures... You can have powder skiing for one or two days, then it can suddenly turn to spring snow skiing."
    A skier deep in the backcountry with Heliski Marrakech.
    A skier deep in the backcountry with Heliski Marrakech.
    These conditions make for a perfect combination, says Favre. They will have snowboarders interested too, and Nordenberg says both snowsports are flourishing in Morocco.
    Mapping Morocco through portraits
    Mapping Morocco through portraits
    Prices begin at $1,050 for a day's heli-skiing, but you'll be covering more vertical feet and have access to the steepest chutes and gnarliest runs you could hope for -- and none of the legwork of getting to the top. For the 99%, ski tours from respected operators begin around the $1,600 mark for a week, flights not included.
    "People are always looking for new destinations," says Nordenberg, pitching Morocco as a great alternative. "The majority of skiers [here] are foreign, and many are ski touring."
    So is the industry growing?
    "More and more people are finding a way to the Atlas Mountains to ski," he says, "so the short answer is yes!"