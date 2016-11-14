Story highlights Photographer Gray Malin is renowned for beach photography

(CNN) Who doesn't want to be basking on a balmy beach right now?

Those who can't hop on a flight to Copacabana or Capri on a whim can still surf, swim or relax vicariously through Gray Malin's stunning aerial beach photography.

Malin, the New York Times-bestselling author of 2016's photography book "Beaches," dangles from open-sided helicopters to shoot stunning beach life images in Sydney, Lisbon and everywhere in between.

Malin's first foray into his now-famous beach photography started in Miami's South Beach.

