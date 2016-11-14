Stunning beaches you need to be on right now

Photos: Aquinnah (Martha's Vineyard, Massachussetts) – In Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, the quaint town of Aquinnah has some of the area's most picturesque beaches. Its coastline is flanked by the cliffs of Gay Head. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Bora Bora (French Polynesia) – "Bora Bora is sort of a fantasy place for people, where what you see is hard to believe," says Malin."It's literally this teeny piece of paradise, it's a coral reef in the middle of this giant ocean." Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Camps Bay (Cape Town, South Africa) – "Cape Town, South Africa is my favorite beach destination," says Malin. Among his shots of the area are this one of Camps Bay. "I went to Cape Town for the first time three years ago and I've been every year since. I can't go a whole year without Cape Town." Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Da Luigi ai Faraglioni beach club (Capri, Italy) – "I love going to beaches in Italy because it's so easy," says Malin. His images of the country include this, of the Da Luigi ai Faraglioni beach club on the island of Capri. "You have a chair there, they open the umbrella for you, you can order food... I think that quality of a beach makes it more relaxing, where you're not stressed out about bringing everything." Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Coogee Beach (Sydney, Australia) – "My favorite beach that I shot in Sydney was Coogee... it just photographs beautifully," says Malin. The beach is 20 minutes from downtown Sydney and is considered a great spot for families and backpackers. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Ipanema Beach (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) – Ipanema is one of Brazil's most iconic beach destinations and neighborhoods, a favorite for the chic, jet-set crowd in Rio. Weekdays are best to avoid the weekend crowds. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Joatinga Beach (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) – "I love Rio," exclaims Malin. "Everyone knows Ipanema and Copacabana, but if you go beyond those areas, it's a whole other world. Joatinga Beach, for instance, is so cool... It's like a rainforest meets the beach." Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Kings Bath (Cape Town, South Africa) – Cape Town's plentiful beaches, are all stunning and unspoilt, but beware: the ocean water temperature can be unbearably cold for many due to the frigid South Atlantic currents. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Lisbon (Portugal) – "Lisbon's beaches took me by surprise," says Malin. "The cover of the book is from Lisbon [pictured], and they're these wide, sweeping beaches, and everything was close to the city. There were great surfer beaches and family beaches." Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Albatross Beach (Lisbon, Portugal) – Many of Lisbon's beaches are easily accessible by public transport, but the further you leave the city (by car), the more pristine, less crowded beaches you'll find. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Oak Street Beach (Chicago) – "The people in Chicago get miserable winters, so when they get their eight weeks of summer they are at that beach every Saturday and Sunday," says Malin. "I remember riding the helicopter and being like, 'Holy s---... there are so many people here!' It looked like there were more people on the beach in Chicago than in Rio." Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Pink Beach Club (Miami) – "South Beach is where the beaches project started. It feels like you're in St. Tropez, with the beach clubs, the umbrellas..." says Malin. "Miami is wild and fun... It's sort of like Las Vegas on the beach." Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Surfside Beach (Nantucket, Massachussets) – "I shot a series in the Cape Cod area this summer... and I just love when you can take a dog to the beach," says Malin. "Any beach where a dog's allowed to run free is a great beach." Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Tamarama Beach (Sydney, Australia) – "There's this little beach called Tamarama... There's no tourist stuff, it's just locals," explains Malin. "It feels more private than Bondi, Bronte and Coogee, which have so much going on. Though Tamarama is close, it feels a bit more off the map." Hide Caption 14 of 15