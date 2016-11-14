Story highlights Nishikori wins 6-2 6-3 in just over an hour

Wawrinka averaged nearly two unforced errors per game

Andy Murray plays first match as No. 1 Monday

Murray, Novak Djokovic battling for year-end No. 1

(CNN) When Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka met in the US Open semifinals, the former led by a set and was in control in the early stages of the second. Then Wawrinka rallied -- and the Swiss went on to win a third grand slam title.

On Monday at the ATP World Tour Finals in London, the Japanese baseliner didn't let his lead slip. Indeed he thumped a listless Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 in 67 minutes to open play in the John McEnroe group.

"I felt very comfortable out there," Nishikori told reporters. "Started very good, from the first game. So I was very confident.

"I saw that he wasn't playing his best and he was missing. A lot of unforced errors. I saw a lot of opportunity today so I tried to be aggressive."

Read More