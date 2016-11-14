Story highlights Evans sits in protest during US anthem

Says protests is against Trump election

(CNN) "I'm not going to stand for something I don't believe in."

So said Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans, as he became the latest high-profile NFL star to protest during the pre-game US national anthem.

Prior to his team's 36-10 home win against the Chicago Bears, the wide receiver sat as the Star Spangled Banner played -- later saying "America's not right" in the wake of Donald Trump's election.

"When he ran, I thought it was a joke and the joke continues," Evans said after the game.

"I'm not a political person that much, but I've got common sense. And I know when something's not right.

