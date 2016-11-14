What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after their 14-13 win over No. 3 Michigan on Saturday, November 12. Keith Duncan kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to hand Michigan its first loss of the season. No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Washington also lost, leaving Alabama and Western Michigan as the only undefeated teams in the top tier of college football.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Dwight Howard adjusts a contact lens on the sideline during an NBA basketball game in Atlanta on Saturday, November 12.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
UFC fighter Conor McGregor celebrates with two championship belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez in New York on Sunday, November 13. McGregor was the featherweight champion coming into the bout, and his victory over Alvarez gave him the lightweight title. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski can't catch a 4th-and-1 pass late in the NFL game against Seattle on Sunday, November 13. He was defended by Kam Chancellor, bottom, on what was the Patriots' last offensive play of the game. Seattle won 31-24.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Barbora Strycova reacts after she and Karolina Pliskova won a doubles match to clinch the Federation Cup for the Czech Republic on Sunday, November 13. The Czechs, who beat France 3-2 in the final, also won the competition last year.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Tulsa's Keenen Johnson catches a second-half touchdown pass at Navy on Saturday, November 12. Navy won a 42-40 shootout.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
People in Beirut, Lebanon, watch runners compete in the Beirut Marathon on Sunday, November 13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Performers push soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Under-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, November 13. The tournament is taking place in Papua New Guinea.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Nashville forwards Filip Forsberg, left, and Ryan Johansen celebrate Forsberg's goal against Anaheim during an NHL hockey game on Saturday, November 12. The Predators won 5-0 for their third straight victory.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Philadelphia's Gerald Henderson hangs on the rim after dunking against Indiana on Friday, November 11. The 76ers won their first game of the NBA season after losing their first seven.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Denver wide receiver Jordan Taylor pulls in a touchdown pass in front of New Orleans safety Jairus Byrd during an NFL game on Sunday, November 13. Denver won 25-23 after returning a blocked extra point.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Russia's Anzhela Fomenko, left, wrestles Azerbaijan's Elmira Gambarova during the Alrosa Cup in Moscow on Sunday, November 13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson reacts after one of his two interceptions at Washington on Saturday, November 12. USC upset the undefeated Huskies 26-13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Shetland ponies race in Cheltenham, England, on Friday, November 11. Annabel Candy, left, rode Fordleigh Sophia to victory.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Jamie McDonnell punches Liborio Solis during their bantamweight title bout in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Saturday, November 12. McDonnell retained his WBA belt by unanimous decision.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Motocross riders catch some air during the annual Milan Motorcycle Show, which was held in Milan, Italy, from November 8-13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Brazilian soccer players Paulinho and Renato Augusto celebrate Paulinho's goal against Argentina on Thursday, November 10. Brazil defeated its rival 3-0 in the World Cup qualifier, which was played in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh's Chris Blewitt kicks a 48-yard field goal to beat second-ranked Clemson 43-42 on Saturday, November 12. It was Clemson's first loss of the season.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Arizona guard Kobi Simmons is defended by Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the Armed Forces Classic, the two teams' season opener on Friday, November 11. Arizona won 65-63 with a late basket by Kadeem Allen.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Australian cricket player Ellyse Perry, representing the Governor-General's XI, bowls against South Africa during a match in Sydney on Sunday, November 13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Florida's C'yontai Lewis drags South Carolina's Jonathan Walton into the end zone during a college football game in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, November 12. Florida won 20-7 against former head coach Will Muschamp.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Pro golfer Carlota Ciganda celebrates Sunday, November 13, after winning the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Australian cricket player David Warner crashes over the boundary rope while fielding a ball against South Africa in Hobart, Australia, on Monday, November 14.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Freestyle skier Oystein Braaten competes in a World Cup event in Milan, Italy, on Friday, November 11. The Norwegian finished second in the big air competition.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Colombia's Miguel Borja, left, collides with Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo during a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Thursday, November 10. The match ended scoreless.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco does a backflip on the podium after winning the Valencia Grand Prix, the last race of the season, on Sunday, November 13.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott dances into the end zone after scoring the game-winning touchdown at Pittsburgh on Sunday, November 13. The Cowboys won 35-30 to improve their record to 8-1. Elliott, a rookie, leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,005).
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
Kansas' Landen Lucas is mobbed by Indiana players as they compete for a loose ball on Friday, November 11.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos
French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron perform during the gala exhibition of Paris' Grand Prix event on Sunday, November 13. The defending world champions finished in first place a day earlier.
What a shot! 34 amazing sports photos