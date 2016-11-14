Story highlights Women take on giant waves off Maui

Peahi wave is known as "Jaws"

First women's big-wave event

(CNN) They hurtle down huge walls of water defying injury or worse, but these are not your typical big-wave warriors.

For the first time, women competed alongside the men in the Pe'ahi Challenge -- a surfing event at the infamous "Jaws" break off the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Riding liquid mountains more than 30ft high, 12 pioneering women braved giant surf in the inaugural Women's Big Wave Tour event.

"We're incredibly proud to be introducing a women's event this season," Big Wave Tour commissioner Peter Mel told the World Surf League website ahead of the competition.

"These ladies are some of the most dedicated, passionate and talented big-wave surfers on the planet. It will be phenomenal to witness them tackle Pe'ahi."

