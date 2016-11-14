Colin Kaepernick: 'It would be hypocritical of me to vote'

Story highlights Colin Kaepernick said he did not vote in Tuesday's presidential election

Kaepernick: "To me, the oppressor isn't going to allow you to vote your way out of your oppression"

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick did not vote in Tuesday's presidential election, saying at the time that it didn't matter to him who won.

On Sunday, after the San Francisco 49ers lost 23-20 to the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, Kaepernick defended his action.

"You know, I think it would be hypocritical of me to vote," Kaepernick told reporters. "I said from the beginning I was against oppression, I was against the system of oppression. I'm not going to show support for that system. And to me, the oppressor isn't going to allow you to vote your way out of your oppression."

Kaepernick, who is biracial, became a lightning rod late this summer during the NFL preseason when he refused to stand during the US national anthem, saying he didn't want to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." His sitting -- which later turned to kneeling -- sparked a national movement. Other athletes -- from elementary schools to professional sports teams -- began following his lead.

One of the most recent examples of athletic social activism came Sunday. Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home game against the Chicago Bears, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans refused to stand for the national anthem in response to Donald Trump winning the presidential election. He said after the game that his reason for not standing was different than Kaepernick's.

Read More