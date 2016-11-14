China's Xi Jinping and Donald Trump speak after election win

Hong Kong (CNN) China's leader has spoken to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his stunning election victory.

President Xi Jinping and Trump spoke on the phone Sunday night, and "established a clear sense of mutual respect for one another," according to a short statement from Trump's transition team.

"President-elect Trump stated that he believes the two leaders will have one of the strongest relationships for both countries moving forward," it added.

Chinese state media confirmed the call took place, and said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two powers almost four decades ago, "bilateral relations have been developing continuously, bringing tangible benefits to peoples of both countries and promoting peace, stability and prosperity on the regional and world level."

According to state media, Xi also stressed the importance of cooperation in "lots of things," while Trump reportedly said that he was on "the same side" as Xi in Sino-US relations.

