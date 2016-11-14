Story highlights Putin congratulates Trump on "historic" win

President-elect was criticized during the campaign for ties to Kremlin

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with US President-elect Donald Trump Monday, according to statements from the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

Putin "called to offer his congratulations on winning a historic election," according to a Trump statement. The two leaders discussed issues including shared threats, strategic economic issues and the historical US-Russia relationship.

The two men also spoke about working to normalize relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of creating a foundation of bilateral ties through trade, the Kremlin said.

They also discussed the need for "joint efforts in the fight against common enemy No. 1" -- international terrorism and extremism.

Russia factor