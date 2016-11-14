(CNN) Newly appointed senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team Boris Epshteyn on Monday defended the appointment of Stephen Bannon to a top White House position, saying Democrats' opposition was mostly due to resentment over their loss in the election.

"He's somebody who is a lifelong success, who has worked with people of all backgrounds and ethnicities in business, in politics, in media," Epshteyn told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Citing his own Jewish heritage, Epshteyn went on to characterize the swell of opposition to the former chairman of the alt-right site Breitbart News as "sour grapes."

"He is far from what he is being described as by Democrats, who are clearly just crying into their soup right now," said Epshteyn, speaking on "Erin Burnett OutFront." "All of this is just sour grapes."

"We are so excited ... to truly make America great again, which is not just a slogan but something we are going to be working every day to do," added Epshteyn.