Ruth Bader Ginsburg: post-election, 'perhaps Congress will do some work'

Washington (CNN) As a moderator introduced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington on Monday for her first post-election speaking engagement, he said something that caused the sympathetic audience to whoop and holler.

"May you live a thousand years!" he said.

Ginsburg's future was on the minds of many in the audience during a meeting sponsored by The Jewish Federations. Donald Trump's unexpected victory at the polls means that if anything were to happen to the 83-year-old justice in the next few years, she might be replaced by a conservative.

The moderator, lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, asked her what the election meant.

Ginsburg, treading carefully, responded, "most immediately a vacancy will be filled." And then she repeated something she said even before the election when Senate Republicans blocked the nomination hearings of President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

