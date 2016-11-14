(CNN) In a hot exchange on CNN's "AC360" on Monday night, CNN political commentator Van Jones clashed with Donald Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany, saying she had twisted his words.

The spat began when McEnany characterized Jones as saying President-elect Trump wanted to put illegal immigrants in "internment camps."

"There is a line between asking questions and legitimizing Donald Trump wanting to put people into internment camps, which is what you said last night, Van," McEnany said.

But Jones took exception.

"We've known each other for a long time and I've never taken your words and twisted them in any way," he said. "I've never done what you just did to me ... I really hope you will apologize to me."

