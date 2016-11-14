Breaking News

Van Jones rebukes Trump supporter in clash over 'internment camp' rumors

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 1:52 PM ET, Tue November 15, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN commentators clash over Steve Bannon appointment
CNN commentators clash over Steve Bannon appointment

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN commentators clash over Steve Bannon appointment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN commentators clash over Steve Bannon appointment 01:35

(CNN)In a hot exchange on CNN's "AC360" on Monday night, CNN political commentator Van Jones clashed with Donald Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany, saying she had twisted his words.

Van Jones discusses &#39;whitelash&#39; comments
Van Jones Trump whitelash orig mg_00002410

    JUST WATCHED

    Van Jones discusses 'whitelash' comments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Van Jones discusses 'whitelash' comments 01:30
The spat began when McEnany characterized Jones as saying President-elect Trump wanted to put illegal immigrants in "internment camps."
    "There is a line between asking questions and legitimizing Donald Trump wanting to put people into internment camps, which is what you said last night, Van," McEnany said.
    But Jones took exception.
    Jones to Lewandowski: You&#39;re being a horrible person
    Jones to Lewandowski: You're being a horrible person

      JUST WATCHED

      Jones to Lewandowski: You're being a horrible person

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jones to Lewandowski: You're being a horrible person 01:22
    "We've known each other for a long time and I've never taken your words and twisted them in any way," he said. "I've never done what you just did to me ... I really hope you will apologize to me."
    Read More
    McEnany did not apologize but argued that Jones had helped propagate the "internment camp" rumors by giving them a platform on national television.
    "I am disappointed in you now," Jones said later in the exchange. "Very disappointed in you."