Nigel Farage won't be go-between for Trump and May, spokeswoman says

London (CNN) There will be no "third person" in the relationship between British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President-elect Donald Trump when he is in the Oval Office, May's spokeswoman said Monday.

The comment came a day after UK Independence Party interim leader Nigel Farage met Trump in New York

Some British newspapers Monday reported Farage had "Trumped" the prime minister by meeting the President-elect so swiftly after the election.

May's spokeswoman Monday denied that the prime minister needed anyone else's help in relations with Trump.

She pointed out that May had already had a phone conversation with Trump, in which, he invited her to visit Washington at the earliest opportunity and voiced his hopes of striking up a relationship comparable to that between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

