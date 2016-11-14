Nigel Farage won't be go-between for Trump and May, spokeswoman says

London (CNN)There will be no "third person" in the relationship between British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President-elect Donald Trump when he is in the Oval Office, May's spokeswoman said Monday.
The comment came a day after UK Independence Party interim leader Nigel Farage met Trump in New York.
Some British newspapers Monday reported Farage had "Trumped" the Prime Minister by meeting the President-elect so swiftly after the election.
May's spokeswoman Monday denied that the Prime Minister needed anyone else's help in relations with Trump.
She pointed out that May had already had a phone conversation with Trump, in which he invited her to visit Washington at the earliest opportunity and voiced his hopes of striking up a relationship comparable to that between former President Ronald Reagan and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
"The President-elect talked about enjoying the same relationship Reagan and Thatcher did," said the spokeswoman, who is traditionally not identified by name. "I don't remember there being any third person in that relationship."
Later Monday, May underscored how similar political climates have transformed both the United Kingdom and the United States, adding that Brexit and the results of the US presidential election were not foreseeable just a year ago.
May said politicians should take the time to analyze their voters' demands.
"If we take a step back and look at the world around us, one of the most important drivers becomes clear -- the forces of liberalism and globalization which have held sway in Britain, America and across the Western world for years have left too many people behind," May said at a banquet.