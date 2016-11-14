Nigel Farage won't be go-between for Trump and May, spokeswoman says

London (CNN)There will be no "third person" in the relationship between British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President-elect Donald Trump when he is in the Oval Office, May's spokeswoman said Monday.
The comment came a day after UK Independence Party interim leader Nigel Farage met Trump in New York.
Some British newspapers Monday reported Farage had "Trumped" the prime minister by meeting the President-elect so swiftly after the election.
May's spokeswoman Monday denied that the prime minister needed anyone else's help in relations with Trump.
She pointed out that May had already had a phone conversation with Trump, in which, he invited her to visit Washington at the earliest opportunity and voiced his hopes of striking up a relationship comparable to that between Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.
"The President-elect talked about enjoying the same relationship (former President Ronald) Reagan and (former Prime Minister Margaret) Thatcher did," said the spokeswoman, who is traditionally not identified by name. "I don't remember there being any third person in that relationship."