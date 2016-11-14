House Democrats try to force delay in leadership vote setting up potential challenge to Pelosi

(CNN) On Tuesday morning a group of House Democrats will try to force a delay in their leadership elections scheduled for this Thursday, potentially setting up a divisive challenge to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

"There's widespread interest from a broad coalition," Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN on Monday night, off the House floor.

He has been circulating a letter urging Pelosi to give members more time to digest the election results before voting on the slate of leaders for the next Congress.

Moulton expected members to make a motion at a closed door meeting on Tuesday inside the House to postpone the vote, and said members would decide by secret ballot if the caucus should go forward with the election on Thursday or wait until a later date.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who just was re-elected to his second term, stressed he was not backing anyone to run against Pelosi.

