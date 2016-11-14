Mike Pence donates to Planned Parenthood (but he didn't)

Story highlights The campaign is a jab at Pence's controversial history on women's reproductive rights

No word yet on how much has been donated

(CNN) Some Americans unhappy with last Tuesday's election results have found a new and creative way to protest.

They're sending donations to Planned Parenthood in the name of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who has called for cutting off federal funds to the organization and -- as governor of Indiana -- imposed tougher restrictions on abortion for women in his state.

Planned Parenthood sends certificates to thank donors -- so all those certificates are being sent to Pence's address.

Pence's controversies have often paled in comparison to those of his running mate, but many people unhappy with the election results have made an effort to include him in their protests nonetheless.

You should donate no matter what but omg this is genius ✊🏼❤️ (Ya'll this doesn't give anyone a tax deduction but yourself. It's simply a gift in someone's name.) A photo posted by Best Coast (@best_coast) on Nov 11, 2016 at 1:08pm PST

Bethany Cosentino of the band Best Coast was one of the first to bring wide attention to the campaign. Soon after, other celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Amber Tamblyn followed suit.

Read More