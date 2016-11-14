Mike Pence donates to Planned Parenthood (but he didn't)

Story highlights
- The campaign is a jab at Pence's controversial history on women's reproductive rights
- No word yet on how much has been donated
(CNN)Some Americans unhappy with last Tuesday's election results have found a new and creative way to protest.
They're sending donations to Planned Parenthood in the name of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who has called for cutting off federal funds to the organization and -- as governor of Indiana -- imposed tougher restrictions on abortion for women in his state.
Planned Parenthood sends certificates to thank donors -- so all those certificates are being sent to Pence's address.
Pence's controversies have often paled in comparison to those of his running mate, but many people unhappy with the election results have made an effort to include him in their protests nonetheless.
Bethany Cosentino of the band Best Coast was one of the first to bring wide attention to the campaign. Soon after, other celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Amber Tamblyn followed suit.
Donations to Planned Parenthood have begun to swell, with many on social media donating and voicing their approval.
Even if it meant digging deep for funds.
Planned Parenthood even took note, thanking supporters for their donations in Pence's name.
CNN calls to Pence's office were not immediately returned, and Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky has not responded to CNN requests for comment.