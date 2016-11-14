The 11 best Joe Biden memes as America says bye to its Uncle-in-Chief

(CNN) It's a rough time out there for Joe Biden fans, okay? They're about to see their favorite Uncle-in-Chief shuffle out of the White House to become a Ray Ban spokesman or whatever, so of course they can't resist some parting shots.

After Trump's election win, the general cottage industry of goofy Joe Biden memes took on a more pointed theme, namely, whatever irreverent thoughts Biden may be thinking now that his lease in the White House is almost up.

It's funny, but also a little sad, because clearly Obama/Biden/Clinton fans are taking out their election frustration by concocting what amounts to massively nerdy presidential revenge fan fiction.

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/UTtv1JkE5o — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 11, 2016

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

Joe- "No way I'm letting Trump have any of MY ice cream, here take a cone."

Barack- "I'm lactose intolera-"

Joe- "THIS IS SERIOUS BARACK." pic.twitter.com/YcaT9A9jar — Barack & Joe (@ObamaBidenMemes) November 12, 2016

There are a certain set of enduring images, usually with Biden looking goofy and Obama looking slightly vexed, upon which these imaginary conversations are projected. (Wow, that was possibly the driest, most stodgy way to describe the concept of a meme ever. Forgiveness, please. It all falls apart if you think about it too much.)

Biden: What if we paint the Mexican flag in the office

Obama: Joe, no

Biden: I already ordered the paint

Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/mCCh6OPQRk — dan // pinned if unf (@tragecies) November 11, 2016

Biden: I'm not giving them the wifi password



Obama: Joe...



Biden: I said what I said pic.twitter.com/l17SaIeQke — JAY (@pieceofjay) November 11, 2016

Obama: Check pl-

Biden: Actually, we'll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Humor is a powerful tool to remind the bereft that life is without inherent meaning and sometimes imagining the Vice President getting back at political opponents by farting a lot is the only way to answer to the void.

Joe: Yes, that was me.



Obama: Please stop.



Joe: I will not stop. This room will smell so bad when he gets here.



Obama: Joe...



Joe: Nope. pic.twitter.com/49WkhsUwvr — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) November 12, 2016

Biden: You know he needs an official gov't phone right? Imma give him a Note 7.

Obama: But Joe, don't those....

Biden: Exactly. pic.twitter.com/HFXzpSN9Kj — Tatiana King Jones (@TatianaKing) November 13, 2016

[Writing the State Of The Union]

OBAMA: So I'll say the state of the union is...

BIDEN: On fleek. Say it's on fleek. pic.twitter.com/5LLGvuRTha — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) January 21, 2015

Read More