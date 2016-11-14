George W. Bush adopts a puppy

Story highlights The Bushes love their dogs

Freddy Bush is a new addition to the family

Washington (CNN) George W. Bush made a very important announcement on Facebook Monday -- he adopted a puppy.

The 43rd President posted on Facebook that he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, adopted a dog from the SPCA of Texas and named him Freddy Bush.

"We already love him, and even our cats Bob and Bernadette are finding Freddy's charm futile to resist," Bush wrote on his Facebook.

It's no secret that the Bush family adores their dogs. Barney Bush was the famous Scottish Terrier who was at the White House during Bush's administration. The pup even had his own White House website and was often referred to as "First Dog" while Bush was in office.

Barney died at age 12 in 2013, after Bush left the White House. Miss Beazley, the Bush's other Scottish Terrier, died in 2014 at age nine.

