'Sanctuary cities' gird for Trump White House

Washington (CNN) Some coastal cities and liberal strongholds that have declared themselves safe places for undocumented immigrants -- "sanctuary cities" -- have been bracing for the fallout from the new Trump administration.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, President Barack Obama's former chief of staff, said Monday at a news conference that city officials have been fielding calls from residents worried that it may change its status because of the threat from Trump.

"Since the presidential election, there has been a sense of uncertainty among many immigrant communities in Chicago and across the nation," Emanuel said. "I want to assure all of our families that Chicago is and will remain a sanctuary city."

The sanctuary city designation broadly means that local police will not coordinate with federal law enforcement in efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

Trump promised on the campaign trail that he would block federal funding for sanctuary cities.

