Source: Trump is considering getting children permission for security clearance

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is considering trying to get Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, along with Jared Kushner, his right-hand man and Ivanka Trump's husband, permission to receive top security clearance, according to a transition source.

According to a pool news report, the official said the President-elect did not request that this step be taken, and the Trump children have not started filling out paperwork for such clearances.

"That's not something I'm expecting right now," the transition official told the press pool.

It is unusual for a president's children to be so clued in to White House policy. But the three kids have long been essential advisers to their father's presidential bid, and were named last week to the presidential transition committee -- which raises conflict-of-interest questions given that they will also manage Trump's massive business enterprise.

