(CNN) Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio has not ruled out mounting a bid to lead House Democrats, a move that could inject fresh blood into their party but would likely face stiff resistance from his colleagues.

If Ryan were to run, he would face a significant uphill climb against Nancy Pelosi, who has deep support within her caucus and raised millions for her colleagues. Leadership elections are scheduled for Thursday.

"Congressman Ryan is flattered that a growing number of members of the Democratic caucus have called on him to run for leader," Ryan spokesman Michael Zetts said. "He understands that many members are deeply concerned about the future of the Democratic party and caucus. He watched many traditional Democrats leave our party and he is concerned that if changes aren't made we will be in the political wilderness for many years to come."

The statement went on to say Ryan "has the highest respect for Leader Pelosi," and that "he considers her a friend and mentor.

In a letter, more than 20 House Democrats -- led by Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton -- are urging House Democratic leaders to delay this week's leadership elections, as the party struggles to find a new way forward after its stunning rebuke at the polls last week.

