Senator from Nebraska moonlights as Uber driver

(CNN) Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican US senator from Nebraska, leaned into his role as a public servant Saturday, when he took some time off to moonlight as a driver for the ride-hailing service, Uber.

A University of Nebraska student who used service took a screenshot of the app as it displayed a familiar-looking driver on the way by the name of "Benjamin."

"Got a ride from @BenSasse #Uber #UberLincoln," Adrian Silva tweeted.

Sasse responded to surprised Twitter users who asked if the tweet was real, replying: "I like to work alongside and for Nebraskans. I drove uber yesterday. (For charity -- I'm obviously not allowed to make any outside money)."

The senator's gig with Uber was part of a "work tour" he was participating in, his office said in a statement.

