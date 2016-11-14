Who Donald Trump should appoint to the Supreme Court

Story highlights Brett J Talley: Trump's decision will determine not only the future of the Court, but the future of his presidency

Talley: Democrats should realize it will restore court balance that existed before Justice Scalia died

Brett J. Talley is a lawyer, author, one-time writer for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and former speechwriter for Sen. Rob Portman. He is deputy solicitor general at the office of Alabama's attorney general. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Questions about the Supreme Court never rank very highly on American voters' list of concerns. But if there was one issue this election that kept Republicans in Donald Trump's corner even at his worst, it was the fear that handing Hillary Clinton the ability to fill Justice Antonin Scalia's seat would cost conservatives the Supreme Court for a generation.

Brett Talley

Saving the Supreme Court became for many the chief argument for Trump's candidacy, and Trump produced not one but two lists of jurists he would consider should he win the election. These candidates were highly qualified and uniformly conservative. But the Never Trump wing of the Republican Party didn't buy it. They argued that conservatives were naïve to think Trump would keep his word, speculating that any picks he would actually make would be as bad if not worse than Hillary Clinton's.

Now that Trump has won, we are about to find out who was right. Trump's decision will determine not only the future of the Court, but also the future of his presidency. Stumble here, and Trump could immediately lose the critical support he'll need to advance his agenda.

Fortunately for him, the choice is not a particularly difficult one. Trump should nominate the first person he named the day Scalia died: Judge Bill Pryor of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, who is from my state of Alabama.

Judge Bill Pryor is on President-elect Trump's list of potential Supreme court nominees.

Pryor's qualifications are beyond dispute. He is considered a brilliant legal scholar and is widely respected in conservative circles. None other than President Barack Obama — who likely agrees with Pryor on precisely nothing — nominated him to sit on the United States Sentencing Commission , a position to which he was unanimously confirmed by the Senate.