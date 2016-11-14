Trump's potential ally in the D.C. jungle

Story highlights Errol Louis: Trump's problem with the press is nothing new, but he would do well to tread carefully on Twitter

Trump can make a few strategic alliances in the jungle warfare of Washington D.C. politics if he treats the press fairly

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As President-elect Donald Trump savors his unlikely victory and barrels toward inauguration, he will find that the mainstream news media, which he vilified daily on the campaign trail, is more useful as an ally than as a target.

For all his differences with prior presidents, Trump faces the same hard truth as any commander in chief: castigate and condemn the media from the Oval Office, and you antagonize a horde of skilled men and women who collectively reach tens of millions of citizens daily, and can make any president's job a miserable slog.

But treat the press corps fairly and make a few strategic alliances, and it's possible to gain valuable allies in the jungle warfare of Washington D.C., where Congress, lobbyists, union leaders, think tanks, party leaders, wealthy donors and opinion makers are in a never-ending competition for power.

JUST WATCHED A Race Like No Other: Chapter 4 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A Race Like No Other: Chapter 4 00:27

Last week, faced with the spectacle of crowds protesting Trump's election in cities from coast to coast , the president-elect resorted to his campaign-trail instincts, using Twitter to complain that "professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"

Hours later, Trump reversed course, offering a second take on the demonstrations by t weeting : "Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!"