A comeback for the death penalty?

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College and author of "Gruesome Spectacles: Botched Executions and America's Death Penalty." The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author.

(CNN) After years of declining use of the death penalty across the United States and declining public support for capital punishment, last week's election gave hope to death penalty proponents. The results of balloting in California, Oklahoma and Nebraska as well as the election of Donald Trump seem to foretell a comeback of capital punishment.

Yet the foundations of the case against capital punishment remain strong and the likelihood of continuing progress toward abolishing the death penalty remains great.

For supporters of capital punishment the most consequential development was the election of Donald Trump. Trump is such a vocal and enthusiastic supporter of capital punishment that, in December of 2015, he promised members of the New England Police Benevolent Association that he would issue an executive order as president containing the "strong, strong statement" that he wants the death penalty for those found guilty of killing a police officer.

"Anybody," Trump said , "killing a policeman, a policewoman, a police officer, anybody killing a police officer: Death penalty is going to happen, okay?"

Trump's election is likely to put on hold any prospect that the Supreme Court will take up Justice Stephen Breyer's recent invitation to his fellow justices to reconsider the constitutionality of capital punishment.