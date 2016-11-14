Story highlights Mosul residents tell of life under ISIS' brutal rule after fleeing city

Near Mosul, Northern Iraq (CNN) The crowd surges for the truck as soon as it arrives.

Children are crying as they're passed along a production line of strangers up into the back of the vehicle's high-walled metal tray. Mothers, sisters and grandmothers scramble after them, carrying their few possessions.

It's standing room only. Watching them all squashed in as the doors close, it's hard not to think of cattle.

Children are handed to strangers as their family members disembark a truck that has fled the fighting in Mosul.

But these people are now safe. Only a few hours earlier they were making the hazardous walk through Mosul's eastern neighborhoods where Iraqi forces are trying to advance through the ISIS-controlled city.

Before Hasnaah Mohammed was helped up into the truck, she sat in a wheelchair. The 56-year-old says she's now in too much pain to walk after her desperate escape from Mosul with four children.

