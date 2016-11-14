Iraq: Suicide bomber kills 6; more would-be bombers stopped

Story highlights Iraqi official: Six killed in suicide attack

Five other suicide bombers thwarted

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) A suicide bomber killed six people in the Iraqi town of Ain Al-Tamur, but authorities killed another five would-be attackers and prevented them from detonating their devices.

ISIS' media wing, Amaq, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Amaq said the attackers clashed with security forces for several hours, later detonating their suicide vests, targeting Iraqi security forces. CNN could not independently verify the claim.

While security forces were successful in stopping five of the bombers, one managed to enter a house and detonate his vest, killing six people and injuring six more.

Ain Al-Tamur is a small historical town about 45 km (28 miles) west of Karbala. It's famous for its springs and some ruins, according to Lt. Ali Qassim, a police official there.

