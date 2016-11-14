Iraq: Suicide bomber kills 6; more would-be bombers stopped

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) A suicide bomber killed six people in the Iraqi town of Ain Al-Tamur, but authorities killed another five would-be attackers and prevented them from detonating their devices.

The six suicide bombers had infiltrated the town, which is about 60 km (37 miles) southwest of Karbala, according to the Iraqi interior ministry.

While security forces were successful in stopping five of the bombers, one managed to enter a house and detonate his vest, killing six people and injuring six more.