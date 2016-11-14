Story highlights East Aleppo residents receive a text warning them to evacuate

Residents say food is running out fast

(CNN) Residents of war-ravaged eastern Aleppo were waiting anxiously on Monday after receiving a terrifying text message telling them to flee or die.

The text message sent Sunday to residents warned the sick and wounded to leave before a "strategically planned assault using high precision weapons occurs within 24 hours."

It was most likely sent by the Syrian government as the regime is the only party believed capable of sending a text en masse, and has been in a months-long bid to regain control of the area held by rebels.

Despite the threat and a worsening humanitarian situation, many are refusing to leave.

The Syrian regime, along with Russia, have obliterated parts of the city's east in recent months, and although they say they have created humanitarian corridors out, many residents do not trust that they will make it to safety on the other side.

