Story highlights Facebook twice removes a picture of Swedish firefighter with severe burns

The company apologized, says it was "removed in error"

(CNN) Swedish firefighter Lasse Gustavson has lived with severe burns on his face for 35 years -- most of his adult life -- after surviving an industrial fire in the line of duty.

Something about a picture of him celebrating his 60th birthday this month caught the attention of Facebook's monitors.

The image was removed from the social media site two times after Gustavson's friend posted it.

Amid widespread backlash, the social media site has apologized for taking down the picture, saying it was "removed in error."

"We have corrected the problem and notified the person who posted it to let them know and apologize," the company said.

