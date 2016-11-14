Madeline Schwartzman New York-based writer, filmmaker and architect. This is an edited excerpt from her latest book, "See Yourself X: Human Futures Expanded," published by Black Dog Publishing.

(CNN) Do you feel your head as a sandwich -- as layers of bone, skin and hair? Probably not. The brain integrates ourselves into a functioning, unconscious whole. We feel the cladding only when something goes wrong, something as simple and universal as an infestation of lice. Then the contours of the head become very apparent and our goal -- eradication and oblivion -- becomes imperative.

The human head -- the representation of thought, the sensory apparatus, the unfolding of consciousness, the key to our future as trans humans or post humans -- is at the forefront of science, technology and even art. It always has been so, though to varying degrees.

But it is interesting to note that representations of the human head in prehistory, as depicted in the Venus of Willendorf were devoid of facial features for 20,000 years, until the Egyptians began depicting the human head in profile. The face was not important for that representation. The "culturally desirable attributes of the female form" were.