In a career spanning 40 years, McKnight has worked with leading fashion designers, photographers, models and celebrities

Lisa Armstrong is Fashion Director of The Telegraph. This is an edited excerpt from "Hair by Sam McKnight," published by Rizzoli.

(CNN) The first rule of show hair: deep breathing.

When the designer calls for 60 identical black wigs in the final run-up and you have less than half that number, when a model arrives on her moped from a previous show with hair coiled into tiny braids and you have ten minutes to transform her into an '80s glamazon, when you've spent the last 24 hours dying and cutting those wigs and there are splashes of black splattered across your all-white Milanese suite...

Second, third and fourth rules: preparation, preparation, preparation.

"With 40 to 100 girls on the runway, and overlapping schedules, it has to be meticulously planned," says Sam McKnight

Picture the scene when the models do arrive -- and the creative choreography that unfolds around them: the makeup artists, the manicurists, the dressers, the stylists, the hairdressers, and the journalists prowling for instant quotes on next season's (make that this season, NOW) trends.